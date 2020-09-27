Saturday's Games
NHL
Dallas 3 Tampa Bay 2 (2OT)
(Lightning lead series 3-2)
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 117 Denver 107
(Lakers win series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 11 Miami 4
Seattle 5 Oakland 1 (1st game)
Toronto 5 Baltimore 2
Texas 6 Houston 1
Seattle 12 Oakland 3 (2nd game)
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3
National League
Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (1st game)
Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 3 (2nd game)
Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0
Colorado 10 Arizona 3
San Diego 6 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8 Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9 Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8 Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 6
---
Major League Soccer
Houston 1 Nashville 1
New York City FC 4 Cincinnati 0
---
