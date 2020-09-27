Saturday's Games

NHL

Dallas 3 Tampa Bay 2 (2OT)

(Lightning lead series 3-2)

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 117 Denver 107

(Lakers win series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 11 Miami 4

Seattle 5 Oakland 1 (1st game)

Toronto 5 Baltimore 2

Texas 6 Houston 1

Seattle 12 Oakland 3 (2nd game)

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3

National League

Washington 4 N.Y. Mets 3 (1st game)

Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 3 (2nd game)

Milwaukee 3 St. Louis 0

Colorado 10 Arizona 3

San Diego 6 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 4 Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8 Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7 Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9 Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8 Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 6

---

Major League Soccer

Houston 1 Nashville 1

New York City FC 4 Cincinnati 0

---

