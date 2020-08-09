Saturday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Round Robin
Philadelphia 4 Tampa Bay 1
At Edmonton
Round Robin
Vegas 4 Colorado 3 (OT)
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 4 (1st game)
Cleveland 7 Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland 3 Houston 1
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Yankees 3 (2nd game)
Texas 2 L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 2 Boston 1
Kansas City 9 Minnesota 6
National League
Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 4
Arizona 3 San Diego 2
San Francisco 5 L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Detroit 11 Pittsburgh 5
Baltimore 5 Washington 3
Colorado 5 Seattle 0
NBA
L.A. Clippers 122 Portland 117
Denver 134 Utah 132 (2OT)
Indiana 116 L.A. Lakers 111
Phoenix 119 Miami 112
Dallas 136 Milwaukee 132 (OT)
