Saturday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Semifinal

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 0

(Islanders win series 4-3)

---

NBA

Toronto 100 Boston 93

(Series tied 2-2)

Denver 110 L.A. Clippers 101

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 4 Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10 Houston 9 (1st game)

Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9 Toronto 8

Seattle 5 Texas 3

L.A. Angels 7 Houston 6 (2nd game)

National League

St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (1st game)

Miami 7 Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 3

Washington 10 Atlanta 4

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 1 (2nd game)

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4 Arizona 3

Interleague

Oakland 8 San Diego 4

---

MLS

Houston 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

Atlanta 1 Orlando City 1

Vancouver 3 Toronto FC 2

Colorado 1 San Jose 1

---

