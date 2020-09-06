Saturday's Games
NHL
Eastern Conference Semifinal
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 0
(Islanders win series 4-3)
---
NBA
Toronto 100 Boston 93
(Series tied 2-2)
Denver 110 L.A. Clippers 101
(Series tied 1-1)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 4 Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10 Houston 9 (1st game)
Chicago White Sox 5 Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6 N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 9 Toronto 8
Seattle 5 Texas 3
L.A. Angels 7 Houston 6 (2nd game)
National League
St. Louis 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (1st game)
Miami 7 Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 3
Washington 10 Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 1 (2nd game)
Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4 Arizona 3
Interleague
Oakland 8 San Diego 4
Miami 7 Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 3
---
MLS
Houston 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
Atlanta 1 Orlando City 1
Vancouver 3 Toronto FC 2
Colorado 1 San Jose 1
---
