Saturday's Games

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 1

(Stars lead series 1-0)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Final

Boston 117 Miami 106

(Miami leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 5 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 8 Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 4 Texas 3

National League

Miami 7 Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 1

Interleague

Oakland 6 San Francisco 0

Philadelphia 3 Toronto 1

Houston 3 Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 0

Seattle 4 San Diego 1

---

MLS

FC Dallas 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

New York City FC 0 New England 0

Miami 2 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 1 New York 0

Columbus 2 Nashville 0

Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 2

Orlando City 4 Chicago 1

Minnesota 2 Houston 2

Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Portland 6 San Jose 1

Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 0

---

