Saturday's Games
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 1
(Stars lead series 1-0)
---
NBA
Eastern Conference Final
Boston 117 Miami 106
(Miami leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 5 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 8 Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3 Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 4 Texas 3
National League
Miami 7 Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7 Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 Colorado 1
Interleague
Oakland 6 San Francisco 0
Philadelphia 3 Toronto 1
Houston 3 Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5 Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5 Kansas City 0
Seattle 4 San Diego 1
---
MLS
FC Dallas 3 Sporting Kansas City 2
New York City FC 0 New England 0
Miami 2 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 1 New York 0
Columbus 2 Nashville 0
Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 2
Orlando City 4 Chicago 1
Minnesota 2 Houston 2
Vancouver 2 Real Salt Lake 1
Portland 6 San Jose 1
Colorado 2 LA Galaxy 0
---
