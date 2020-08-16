Saturday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Boston 3 Carolina 1
(Bruins lead series 2-1)
Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2
(Lightning lead series 2-1)
At Edmonton
Arizona 4 Colorado 2
(Avalanche lead series 2-1)
Las Vegas 2 Chicago 1
(Golden Knights lead series 3-0)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay at Toronto (Postponed)
Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2 (1st game)
Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2 (2nd game)
Cleveland 3 Detroit 1
Houston 2 Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 11 Boston 5
National League
Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 2 Miami 1
Arizona 7 San Diego 6
Interleague
St. Louis 5 Chicago White Sox 1 (1st game)
St. Louis 6 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)
Baltimore 7 Washington 3
Oakland 7 San Francisco 6
Texas 6 Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)
---
NBA
Portland 126 Memphis 122
---
