Saturday's Games

NHL

At Toronto

Boston 3 Carolina 1

(Bruins lead series 2-1)

Tampa Bay 3 Columbus 2

(Lightning lead series 2-1)

At Edmonton

Arizona 4 Colorado 2

(Avalanche lead series 2-1)

Las Vegas 2 Chicago 1

(Golden Knights lead series 3-0)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay at Toronto (Postponed)

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2 (1st game)

Kansas City 4 Minnesota 2 (2nd game)

Cleveland 3 Detroit 1

Houston 2 Seattle 1

N.Y. Yankees 11 Boston 5

National League

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 2 Miami 1

Arizona 7 San Diego 6

Interleague

St. Louis 5 Chicago White Sox 1 (1st game)

St. Louis 6 Chicago White Sox 3 (2nd game)

Baltimore 7 Washington 3

Oakland 7 San Francisco 6

Texas 6 Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6 L.A. Angels 5 (10 innings)

---

NBA

Portland 126 Memphis 122

---

