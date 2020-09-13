Saturday's Games

NHL

Dallas 2 Vegas 1

(Dallas leads series 3-1)

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers 119 Houston 96

(L.A. Lakers win series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 2 Baltimore 1 (10 innings)

Texas 5 Oakland 2 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4

Chicago White Sox 14 Detroit 0

Oakland 10 Texas 1 (2nd game)

Minnesota 8 Cleveland 4

National League

Atlanta 2 Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12 Miami 6

St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 1

Interleague

Toronto 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7 Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7 Arizona 3

Houston 7 L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 2 (11 innings)

---

Major League Soccer

Columbus 2 Chicago 2

New York 2 D.C. United 0

New York City FC 2 Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 2 New England 1

Orlando City 2 Miami 1

Nashville 4 Atlanta 2

FC Dallas 2 Houston 1

Colorado 5 Real Salt Lake 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you