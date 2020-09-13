Saturday's Games
NHL
Dallas 2 Vegas 1
(Dallas leads series 3-1)
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers 119 Houston 96
(L.A. Lakers win series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 2 Baltimore 1 (10 innings)
Texas 5 Oakland 2 (1st game)
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4
Chicago White Sox 14 Detroit 0
Oakland 10 Texas 1 (2nd game)
Minnesota 8 Cleveland 4
National League
Atlanta 2 Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12 Miami 6
St. Louis 7 Cincinnati 1
Interleague
Toronto 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7 Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7 Arizona 3
Houston 7 L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5 Colorado 2 (11 innings)
---
Major League Soccer
Columbus 2 Chicago 2
New York 2 D.C. United 0
New York City FC 2 Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 2 New England 1
Orlando City 2 Miami 1
Nashville 4 Atlanta 2
FC Dallas 2 Houston 1
Colorado 5 Real Salt Lake 0
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.