Saturday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinals at Toronto
Tampa Bay 3 Boston 1
(Lightning lead series 3-1)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 1
(Islanders lead series 2-1)
Western Conference Semifinals at Edmonton
Vegas 3 Vancouver 0
(Golden Knights lead series 2-1)
---
NBA Playoffs
Eastern Conference Quarterfinals
Milwaukee 118 Orlando 104
(Bucks win series 4-1)
Western Conference Quarterfinals
Houston 114 Oklahoma City 80
(Rockets lead series 3-2)
L.A. Lakers 131 Portland 122
(Lakers win series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 8 Minnesota 2, 1st game
Detroit 4 Minnesota 2, 2nd game
Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 4 Oakland 2, 1st game
Houston 6 Oakland 3, 2nd game
Toronto 5 Baltimore 0
L.A. Angels 16 Seattle 3
National League
Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6 Chicago Cubs 5, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 3 Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 6
Colorado 4 San Diego 3
San Francisco 5 Arizona 2
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 2 St. Louis 1 (12 innings)
Tampa Bay 4 Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 7 Texas 4
Boston 5 Washington 3
---
MLS
Orlando City 3 Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 4 D.C. United 1
New York City FC 3 Chicago 1
Columbus 0 Cincinnati 0
New York 1 New England 1
FC Dallas 3 Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Colorado 1
LA Galaxy 3 San Jose 2
Real Salt Lake 4 Portland 4
---
