Saturday's Games

CFL

Toronto 34 Hamilton 20

B.C. 46 Edmonton 14

---

MLB

Minnesota 7 Toronto 3

N.Y. Mets 8 Atlanta 5 (First game)

N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 2 (Second game)

Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 1 (First game)

L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 1 (Second game)

Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 0

Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland 4 Houston 1

Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 1

Texas 8 Chicago White Sox 0

San Francisco 7 Oakland 3

Kansas City 5 Boston 4

Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 5

St. Louis 1 N.Y. Yankees 0

Colorado 3 Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 3

---

MLS

Atlanta 2 Seattle 1

Chicago 3 Charlotte FC 2

Miami 2 CF Montreal 2

New England 3 Orlando City 0

New York Red Bulls 0 D.C. United 0

Columbus 3 New York City FC 2

Cincinnati 3 Philadelphia 1

Toronto FC 4 Nashville 3

Sporting Kansas City 4 L.A. Galaxy 2

Colorado 4 Minnesota 3

San Jose 3 Austin FC 3

Los Angeles FC 4 Real Salt Lake 1

FC Dallas 1 Portland 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

