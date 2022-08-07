Saturday's Games
CFL
Toronto 34 Hamilton 20
B.C. 46 Edmonton 14
---
MLB
Minnesota 7 Toronto 3
N.Y. Mets 8 Atlanta 5 (First game)
N.Y. Mets 6 Atlanta 2 (Second game)
Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 1 (First game)
L.A. Angels 7 Seattle 1 (Second game)
Chicago Cubs 4 Miami 0
Baltimore 6 Pittsburgh 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland 4 Houston 1
Detroit 9 Tampa Bay 1
Texas 8 Chicago White Sox 0
San Francisco 7 Oakland 3
Kansas City 5 Boston 4
Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 5
St. Louis 1 N.Y. Yankees 0
Colorado 3 Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Diego 3
---
MLS
Atlanta 2 Seattle 1
Chicago 3 Charlotte FC 2
Miami 2 CF Montreal 2
New England 3 Orlando City 0
New York Red Bulls 0 D.C. United 0
Columbus 3 New York City FC 2
Cincinnati 3 Philadelphia 1
Toronto FC 4 Nashville 3
Sporting Kansas City 4 L.A. Galaxy 2
Colorado 4 Minnesota 3
San Jose 3 Austin FC 3
Los Angeles FC 4 Real Salt Lake 1
FC Dallas 1 Portland 1
---
