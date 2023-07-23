Saturday's Games
CFL
B.C. 19 Saskatchewan 9
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 2
Seattle 9 Toronto 8
Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 5
Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland 4 Houston 1
---
National League
Colorado 4 Miami 3
Cincinnati 4 Arizona 2
Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6
Washington 10 San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 3
---
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 16 Texas 3
San Diego 14 Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game
Boston 8 N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Cleveland 1 Philadelphia 0
Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Angels 0
---
FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Group Stage
Japan 5 Zambia 0
England 1 Haiti 0
Denmark 1 China 0
---
MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup
Montreal 2 Pumas UNAM 2
(Montreal wins 4-2 on penalties)
N.Y. Red Bulls 0 New England 0
(Red Bulls win 4-2 on penalties)
Philadelphia 3 Tijuana 1
Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0
Portland 2 San Jose 0
---
