Saturday's Games

CFL

B.C. 19 Saskatchewan 9

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 2

Seattle 9 Toronto 8

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 3 Chicago White Sox 2

Oakland 4 Houston 1

---

National League

Colorado 4 Miami 3

Cincinnati 4 Arizona 2

Chicago Cubs 8 St. Louis 6

Washington 10 San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 3

---

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 16 Texas 3

San Diego 14 Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Boston 4, 1st game

Boston 8 N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game

Cleveland 1 Philadelphia 0

Pittsburgh 3 L.A. Angels 0

---

FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Group Stage

Japan 5 Zambia 0

England 1 Haiti 0

Denmark 1 China 0

---

MLS/Liga MX Leagues Cup

Montreal 2 Pumas UNAM 2

(Montreal wins 4-2 on penalties)

N.Y. Red Bulls 0 New England 0

(Red Bulls win 4-2 on penalties)

Philadelphia 3 Tijuana 1

Real Salt Lake 3 Seattle 0

Portland 2 San Jose 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you