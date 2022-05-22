Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Second Round

(Best-of-seven series)

Colorado 5 Louis 2

(Colorado leads series 2-1)

---

World Hockey Championship

At Helsinki

Denmark 3 France 0

Switzerland 6 Canada 0

Slovakia 3 Italy 1

At Tampere, Finland

United States 3 Sweden 2

Finland 3 Austria 0

Czechia 4 Norway 1

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Finals

(Best-of-five series)

Chicago 6 Milwaukee 2

(Chicago leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Conference Finals

(Best-of-seven series)

Miami 109 Boston 103

(Miami leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 3 Cincinnati 1

---

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 5

Boston 6 Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 1

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 2

Houston 2 Texas 1

L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 3

Detroit at Cleveland (Postponed)

---

National League

Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 6

San Diego 2 San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 7 Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 4 Miami 3

St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4

Milwaukee 5 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 1

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC 2 Columbus 0

Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 2

New England 3 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 2 Nashville 2

---

NLL Playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-three series)

Buffalo 10 Toronto 9

(Buffalo wins series 2-0)

San Diego 11 Colorado 10 (OT)

(Series tied 1-1)

---

