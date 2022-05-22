Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Second Round
(Best-of-seven series)
Colorado 5 Louis 2
(Colorado leads series 2-1)
---
World Hockey Championship
At Helsinki
Denmark 3 France 0
Switzerland 6 Canada 0
Slovakia 3 Italy 1
At Tampere, Finland
United States 3 Sweden 2
Finland 3 Austria 0
Czechia 4 Norway 1
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Finals
(Best-of-five series)
Chicago 6 Milwaukee 2
(Chicago leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Conference Finals
(Best-of-seven series)
Miami 109 Boston 103
(Miami leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 3 Cincinnati 1
---
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7 Chicago White Sox 5
Boston 6 Seattle 5
Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 1
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 2
Houston 2 Texas 1
L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 3
Detroit at Cleveland (Postponed)
---
National League
Arizona 7 Chicago Cubs 6
San Diego 2 San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 7 Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 4 Miami 3
St. Louis 5 Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 5 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 5 Colorado 1
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 2 Columbus 0
Toronto FC 2 D.C. United 2
New England 3 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 2 Nashville 2
---
NLL Playoffs
Semifinals
(Best-of-three series)
Buffalo 10 Toronto 9
(Buffalo wins series 2-0)
San Diego 11 Colorado 10 (OT)
(Series tied 1-1)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2022.
