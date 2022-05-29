Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference
Best-of-Seven Second Round
N.Y. Rangers 5 Carolina 2
(Series tied 3-3)
---
World Hockey Championship
Semifinals at Tempere, Finland
Finland 4 United States 3
Canada 6 Czechia 1
---
American Hockey League Playoffs
Best-of-Five Atlantic Division Final
Springfield 5 Charlotte 1
(Springfield wins series 3-0)
---
Canadian Football League Pre-Season
Calgary 41 B.C. 6
Hamilton 25 Montreal 23
---
MLB
American League
Boston 5 Baltimore 3
Baltimore 4 Boston 2
Kansas City 7 Minnesota 3
Texas 11 Oakland 4
Cleveland 8 Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 3 N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 6 L.A. Angels 5
Seattle 6 Houston 0
National League
S. Louis 8 Milwaukee 3
Colorado 3 Washington 2
Miami 4 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 3 San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 5 Chicago White Sox 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 3 Arizona 2
N.Y. Mets 8 Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 4 San Diego 2
---
Major League Soccer
Los Angeles FC 3 San Jose 2
Columbus 2 Atlanta 1
New York Red Bulls 4 D.C. United 1
Toronto FC 3 Chicago 2
CF Montreal 4 Cincinnati 3
Philadelphia 1 New England 1
FC Dallas 3 Orlando City 1
Miami 2 Portland 1
New York City FC 1 Minnesota 0
Nashville 3 Colorado 1
Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Houston 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.