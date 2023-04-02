Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 6 Anaheim 0

Carolina 3 Montreal 0

Toronto 3 Ottawa 0

St. Louis 6 Nashville 1

Boston 4 Pittsburgh 3

Buffalo 6 Philadelphia 3

Florida 7 Columbus 0

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Islanders 0

New Jersey 6 Chicago 3

Colorado 5 Dallas 2

Los Angeles 3 Seattle 1

Vegas 4 Minnesota 1

San Jose 7 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Abbotsford 2 Manitoba 1

Belleville 4 Toronto 0

Laval 6 Milwaukee 4

Rochester 4 Utica 2

Hershey 4 Cleveland 1

Springfield 6 Charlotte 5 (OT)

Syracuse 4 WB/Scranton 3 (OT)

Iowa 5 San Diego 1

Bridgeport 5 Providence 2

Hartford 5 Lehigh Valley 1

Chicago 3 Rockford 0

Texas 7 San Jose 2

Coachella Valley 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Bakersfield 2 Tucson 1

---

MLB

Interleague

St. Louis 4 Toronto 1

Texas 16 Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 7 N.Y. Yankees 5

American League

Houston 6 Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 13 Oakland 1

Boston 9 Baltimore 8

Tampa Bay 12 Detroit 2

Minnesota 2 Kansas City 0

Cleveland 2 Seattle 0

National League

Milwaukee 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 7 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Miami 2

Cincinnati 6 Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 8 Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 10 Arizona 1

---

NBA

Miami 129 Dallas 122

New Orleans 122 L.A. Clippers 114

---

NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

Final Four

San Diego St. 72 FAU 71

UConn 72 Miami 59

---

MLS

Vancouver 5 CF Montreal 0

Charlotte 2 Toronto 2

Atlanta 1 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Cincinnati 1 Miami 0

Columbus 4 Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2 LA Galaxy 1

New York City 1 New England 1

Nashville 2 Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0 Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 0 Chicago 0

Portland 1 FC Dallas 1

Minnesota 1 St. Louis City 0

Los Angeles FC 0 Colorado 0

San Jose 2 Houston 1

---

NLL

Toronto 18 Buffalo 7

Panther City 12 Albany 8

Saskatchewan 12 Vancouver 11 (OT)

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

