Women's World Hockey Championship

Canada 5 Japan 0

Sweden 6 Hungary 2

---

NHL

Winnipeg 2 Nashville 0

Vancouver 3 Calgary 2 (SO)

Edmonton 6 San Jose 1

Toronto 7 Montreal 1

Ottawa 7 Tampa Bay 4

Buffalo 4 Carolina 3

Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1

Dallas 2 Vegas 1 (SO)

Arizona 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 4 Columbus 0

Florida 4 Washington 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 0

Minnesota 5 St. Louis 3

Boston 2 New Jersey 1

Seattle 7 Chicago 3

Colorado 4 Los Angeles 3

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Cleveland 1

Laval 5 Syracuse 3

Ontario 2 Abbotsford 1

Calgary 3 San Diego 2

W/B Scranton 8 Bridgeport 2

Hershey 5 Charlotte 2

Rochester 5 Utica 1

Hartford 5 Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 4 Springfield 3

Iowa 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Milwaukee 5 Rockford 1

Colorado 4 San Jose 0

Coachella Valley 2 Bakersfield 1

Texas 5 Tucson 4 (OT)

---

MLB

Interleague

Kansas City 6 San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 10 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 11 Pittsburgh 5

American League

L.A. Angels 9 Toronto 5

Minnesota 9 Houston 6

Boston 14 Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 11 Oakland 0

Seattle 3 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 1

National League

Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 2

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 4 Atlanta 1

Washington 7 Colorado 6

Arizona 12 L.A. Dodgers 8

---

NBA

Utah 118 Denver 114

L.A. Clippers 136 Portland 125

Minnesota 151 San Antonio 131

---

MLS

Vancouver 1 Portland 0

Toronto FC 0 Nashville 0

New England 4 CF Montreal 0

Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 0

Columbus 2 D.C. United 0

Los Angeles FC 3 Austin 0

FC Dallas 1 Miami 0

San Jose 1 New York 1

Atlanta 1 New York City 1

Chicago 2 Minnesota 1

Houston 3 LA Galaxy 0

Colorado 1 Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 3 Charlotte 1

Seattle 3 St. Louis City 0

---

NLL

Calgary 12 Panther City 5

Colorado 12 Vancouver 5

Georgia 13 Saskatchewan 9

Albany 14 Rochester 12

San Diego 14 Las Vegas 10

---

