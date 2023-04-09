Saturday's scoreboard
Women's World Hockey Championship
Canada 5 Japan 0
Sweden 6 Hungary 2
---
NHL
Winnipeg 2 Nashville 0
Vancouver 3 Calgary 2 (SO)
Edmonton 6 San Jose 1
Toronto 7 Montreal 1
Ottawa 7 Tampa Bay 4
Buffalo 4 Carolina 3
Pittsburgh 5 Detroit 1
Dallas 2 Vegas 1 (SO)
Arizona 5 Anaheim 4 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 4 Columbus 0
Florida 4 Washington 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 0
Minnesota 5 St. Louis 3
Boston 2 New Jersey 1
Seattle 7 Chicago 3
Colorado 4 Los Angeles 3
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Cleveland 1
Laval 5 Syracuse 3
Ontario 2 Abbotsford 1
Calgary 3 San Diego 2
W/B Scranton 8 Bridgeport 2
Hershey 5 Charlotte 2
Rochester 5 Utica 1
Hartford 5 Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 4 Springfield 3
Iowa 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Milwaukee 5 Rockford 1
Colorado 4 San Jose 0
Coachella Valley 2 Bakersfield 1
Texas 5 Tucson 4 (OT)
---
MLB
Interleague
Kansas City 6 San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 10 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 11 Pittsburgh 5
American League
L.A. Angels 9 Toronto 5
Minnesota 9 Houston 6
Boston 14 Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 11 Oakland 0
Seattle 3 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 4 Baltimore 1
National League
Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 2
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 4 Atlanta 1
Washington 7 Colorado 6
Arizona 12 L.A. Dodgers 8
---
NBA
Utah 118 Denver 114
L.A. Clippers 136 Portland 125
Minnesota 151 San Antonio 131
---
MLS
Vancouver 1 Portland 0
Toronto FC 0 Nashville 0
New England 4 CF Montreal 0
Cincinnati 1 Philadelphia 0
Columbus 2 D.C. United 0
Los Angeles FC 3 Austin 0
FC Dallas 1 Miami 0
San Jose 1 New York 1
Atlanta 1 New York City 1
Chicago 2 Minnesota 1
Houston 3 LA Galaxy 0
Colorado 1 Sporting Kansas City 0
Real Salt Lake 3 Charlotte 1
Seattle 3 St. Louis City 0
---
NLL
Calgary 12 Panther City 5
Colorado 12 Vancouver 5
Georgia 13 Saskatchewan 9
Albany 14 Rochester 12
San Diego 14 Las Vegas 10
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.