Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Montreal 27 Hamilton 14
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 5 Boston 4
Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 2
N.Y. Yankees 3 Houston 1
Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 4
National League
Chicago Cubs 8 Atlanta 6
Washington 7 Cincinnati 3
St. Louis 6 Colorado 2
San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)
Interleague
Baltimore 7 N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 9 Miami 8
Philadelphia 9 Kansas City 6
Oakland 2 San Francisco 1
Minnesota 12 Arizona 1
---
WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Round of 16
Spain 5 Switzerland 1
Japan 3 Norway 1
Netherlands 2 South Africa 0
---
HLINKA GRETZKY CUP
Championship
Canada 3 Czechia 2 (OT)
Third Place
United States 5 Finland 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.