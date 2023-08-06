Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 27 Hamilton 14

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 5 Boston 4

Seattle 3 L.A. Angels 2

N.Y. Yankees 3 Houston 1

Detroit 4 Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 7 Cleveland 4

National League

Chicago Cubs 8 Atlanta 6

Washington 7 Cincinnati 3

St. Louis 6 Colorado 2

San Diego 8 L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 3 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)

Interleague

Baltimore 7 N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 9 Miami 8

Philadelphia 9 Kansas City 6

Oakland 2 San Francisco 1

Minnesota 12 Arizona 1

---

WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Round of 16

Spain 5 Switzerland 1

Japan 3 Norway 1

Netherlands 2 South Africa 0

---

HLINKA GRETZKY CUP

Championship

Canada 3 Czechia 2 (OT)

Third Place

United States 5 Finland 2

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you