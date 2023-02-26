Saturday's Games

NHL

Colorado 4 Calgary 1

Boston 3 Vancouver 1

Columbus 6 Edmonton 5

Ottawa 5 Montreal 2

Washington 6 N.Y. Rangers 3

Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 2 (OT)

Anaheim 3 Carolina 2

New Jersey 7 Philadelphia 0

Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 0

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Chicago 4 San Jose 3

---

AHL

Manitoba 4 Milwaukee 3 (OT)

Toronto 3 Laval 2

Abbotsford 2 Colorado 1 (SO)

Belleville 2 WB/Scranton 1 (OT)

Charlotte 5 Bridgeport 2

Grand Rapids 6 Cleveland 2

Hartford 4 Syracuse 1

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3 (SO)

Rochester 7 Springfield 1

Texas 4 Bakersfield 0

Iowa 2 Rockford 0

Tucson 6 Chicago 2

---

NBA

Toronto 95 Detroit 91

Indiana 121 Orlando 108

Charlotte 108 Miami 103

New York 128 New Orleans 106

Memphis 112 Denver 94

Boston 110 Philadelphia 107

Utah 118 San Antonio 102

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver 1

D.C. United 3 Toronto 2

Miami 2 Montreal 0

Nashville 2 New York City 0

Atlanta 2 San Jose 1

New England 1 Charlotte FC 0

Cincinnati 2 Houston 1

Orlando City 1 NY Red Bulls 0

Philadelphia 4 Columbus 1

St. Louis 3 Austin 2

Minnesota 1 Dallas 0

---

NLL

Rochester 11 New York 10

Georgia 20 Albany 4

Vancouver 16 Saskatchewan 12

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

