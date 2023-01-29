Saturday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 7 Chicago 3
Ottawa 5 Montreal 0
Philadelphia 4 Winnipeg 0
Florida 4 Boston 3 (OT)
N.Y. Islanders 2 Vegas 1 (OT)
Anaheim 2 Arizona 1 (OT)
Minnesota 3 Buffalo 2 (SO)
Seattle 3 Columbus 1
Colorado 4 St. Louis 2
Tampa Bay 5 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 6 Pittsburgh 4
---
AHL
Calgary 6 Henderson 2
Laval 7 Cleveland 4
Springfield 6 Belleville 1
Tucson 6 Abbotsford 3
Ontario 7 San Diego 2
WB/Scranton 3 Bridgeport 1
Charlotte 5 Rochester 3
Iowa 5 Coachella Valley 2
Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2
Providence 5 Utica 1
Syracuse 7 Hartford 3
Hershey 7 Lehigh Valley 3
Colorado 5 Texas 1
Chicago 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
Bakersfield 5 San Jose 4
---
NBA
Toronto 123 Portland 105
Boston 125 L.A. Lakers 121 (OT)
Phoenix 128 San Antonio 118 (OT)
Philadelphia 126 Denver 119
Brooklyn 122 New York 115
Chicago 128 Orlando 109
Houston 117 Detroit 114
L.A. Clippers 120 Atlanta 113
Minnesota 117 Sacramento 110
Washington 113 New Orleans 103
Utah 108 Dallas 100
---
NLL
Toronto 11 Calgary 10 (OT)
Saskatchewan 15 Las Vegas 10
Panther City 20 Vancouver 7
Buffalo 16 New York 10
San Diego 13 Colorado 9
---
