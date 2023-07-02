Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 17 Montreal 3
---
MLB
American League
Boston 7 Toronto 6
Minnesota 1 Baltimore 0
Texas 5 Houston 2
Oakland 7 Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings)
Seattle 8 Tampa Bay 3
National League
San Diego 12 Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Mets 4 San Francisco 1
Atlanta 7 Miami 0
Milwaukee 11 Pittsburgh 8
Philadelphia 19 Washington 4
Interleague
St. Louis 11 N.Y. Yankees 4, first game
N.Y. Yankees 6 St. Louis 2, second game
Detroit 4 Colorado 2 (10 innings)
Kansas City 6 L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 3 L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 6 Chicago Cubs 0
__
MLS
Real Salt Lake 1 Toronto 0
New York City 1 Montreal 0
Sporting Kansas City 3 Vancouver 0
Orlando City 3 Chicago 1
Columbus 2 N.Y. Red Bulls 1
Austin 1 Miami 1
New England 2 Cincinnati 2
Nashville 2 D.C. United 0
St. Louis 2 Colorado 0
FC Dallas 2 Los Angeles FC 0
Minnesota 4 Portland 1
Seattle 1 Houston 0
San Jose 2 L.A. Galaxy 2
---
GOLD CUP SOCCER
Group D Stage Play
Canada 0 Guatemala 0
---
CANADIAN ELITE BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Vancouver 90 Edmonton 80
----
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.