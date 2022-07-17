Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 30 Saskatchewan 24

Hamilton 25 Ottawa 23

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)

Seattle 3 Texas 2 (10 innings)

Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

Cleveland 10 Detroit 0

Houston 5 Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 14 Boston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis 11 Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (11 innings, first game)

N.Y. Mets 4 Chicago Cubs 3 (10 innings, second game)

Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 6 Washington 3

Philadelphia 10 Miami 0

San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 1

San Diego 4 Arizona 3

INTERLEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 1

---

MLS

CF Montreal 1 Toronto FC 0

Philadelphia 2 New England 1

Chicago 1 Seattle 0

Miami 3 Charlotte FC 2

Minnesota 2 D.C. United 1

Colorado 2 L.A. Galaxy 0

Austin FC 1 FC Dallas 1

