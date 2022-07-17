Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Toronto 30 Saskatchewan 24
Hamilton 25 Ottawa 23
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 6 Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)
Seattle 3 Texas 2 (10 innings)
Baltimore 6 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)
Cleveland 10 Detroit 0
Houston 5 Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 14 Boston 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 11 Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 1 (11 innings, first game)
N.Y. Mets 4 Chicago Cubs 3 (10 innings, second game)
Colorado 2 Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 6 Washington 3
Philadelphia 10 Miami 0
San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 1
San Diego 4 Arizona 3
INTERLEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 1
---
MLS
CF Montreal 1 Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 2 New England 1
Chicago 1 Seattle 0
Miami 3 Charlotte FC 2
Minnesota 2 D.C. United 1
Colorado 2 L.A. Galaxy 0
Austin FC 1 FC Dallas 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022
