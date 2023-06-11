Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Montreal 19 Ottawa 12

---

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas 3 Florida 2

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

AHL

Calder Cup Final

Coachella Valley 4 Hershey 0

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 9 Toronto 4

Baltimore 6 Kansas City 1

Texas 8 Tampa Bay 4

Houston 6 Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 3 Boston 1

Seattle 6 L.A. Angels 2

National League

Cincinnati 8 St. Louis 4

San Diego 3 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6 Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 4 San Francisco 0

Interleague

Arizona 5 Detroit 0

Miami 5 Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 2 Milwaukee 1 (10 innings)

---

MLS

CF Montreal 4 Minnesota 0

Toronto 1 Nashville 1

Vancouver 1 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3 D.C. United 1

Seattle 3 Charlotte FC 3

New England 3 Miami 1

Orlando City 2 Colorado 0

Columbus 2 Chicago 1

Houston 4 Los Angeles FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4 Austin 1

New York City FC 0 Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 2 Philadelphia 1

---

