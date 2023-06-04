Saturday's scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Vegas 5 Florida 2
(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)
---
AHL Playoffs
Western Conference Final
Coachella Valley 2 Milwaukee 1
(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 3-2)
---
MLB
Interleague
Toronto 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 6 Kansas City 4
Miami 12 Oakland 1
N.Y. Yankees 6 L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 4 Baltimore 0
---
American League
Boston 8 Tampa Bay 5 (First game)
Tampa Bay 4 Boston 2 (Second game)
Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 1 (10 innings)
Texas 16 Seattle 6
Houston 9 L.A. Angels 6
Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2
---
National League
San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 4 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 8
Atlanta 5 Arizona 2
---
MLS
Toronto FC 1 Minnesota 1
Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
Philadelphia 3 CF Montreal 0
New England 0 New York City FC 0
Portland 0 Seattle 0
Cincinnati 1 Chicago 0
Columbus 4 Charlotte FC 2
D.C. United 2 Miami 1
Orlando City 3 N.Y. Red Bulls 0
Real Salt Lake 2 Austin 1
Nashville 2 FC Dallas 1
St. Louis City 3 Houston 0
San Jose 0 Colorado 0
Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.
---
NLL
Final
Buffalo 13 Colorado 4
(Buffalo wins best-of-three series 2-1)
---
