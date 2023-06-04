Saturday's scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas 5 Florida 2

(Vegas leads best-of-seven series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

Western Conference Final

Coachella Valley 2 Milwaukee 1

(Coachella Valley leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

---

MLB

Interleague

Toronto 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Colorado 6 Kansas City 4

Miami 12 Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 6 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 4 Baltimore 0

---

American League

Boston 8 Tampa Bay 5 (First game)

Tampa Bay 4 Boston 2 (Second game)

Chicago White Sox 2 Detroit 1 (10 innings)

Texas 16 Seattle 6

Houston 9 L.A. Angels 6

Cleveland 4 Minnesota 2

---

National League

San Diego 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 4 Washington 2

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 8

Atlanta 5 Arizona 2

---

MLS

Toronto FC 1 Minnesota 1

Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 3 CF Montreal 0

New England 0 New York City FC 0

Portland 0 Seattle 0

Cincinnati 1 Chicago 0

Columbus 4 Charlotte FC 2

D.C. United 2 Miami 1

Orlando City 3 N.Y. Red Bulls 0

Real Salt Lake 2 Austin 1

Nashville 2 FC Dallas 1

St. Louis City 3 Houston 0

San Jose 0 Colorado 0

Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd.

---

NLL

Final

Buffalo 13 Colorado 4

(Buffalo wins best-of-three series 2-1)

---

