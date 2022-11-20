Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 5 Ottawa 1
Calgary 5 Florida 4 (SO)
Toronto 5 Buffalo 2
Boston 6 Chicago 1
Colorado 4 Washington 0
Detroit 6 Columbus 1
Montreal 5 Philadelphia 4 (SO)
Pittsburgh 3 Winnipeg 0
St. Louis 6 Anaheim 2
Minnesota 2 Carolina 1 (OT)
Dallas 5 N.Y. Islanders 2
Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
Seattle 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Vegas 3
N.Y. Rangers 2 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Toronto 5 Abbotsford 3
Laval 5 Cleveland 4 (SO)
Henderson 3 Ontario 1
Hershey 6 Hartford 1
Milwaukee 2 Iowa 1 (OT)
Rochester 3 Utica 2
Bridgeport 4 WB/Scranton 2
Charlotte 4 Springfield 1
Lehigh Valley 3 Providence 2 (SO)
Syracuse 5 Belleville 4
Manitoba 4 Texas 3 (SO)
Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Tucson 6 San Jose 3
Colorado 3 Coachella Valley 2 (OT)
Calgary 5 Bakersfield 2
San Diego 6 Grand Rapids 1
---
NBA
Atlanta 124 Toronto 122 (OT)
Indiana 114 Orlando 113
Minnesota 112 Philadelphia 109
Utah 118 Portland 113
L.A. Clippers 119 San Antonio 97
---
