Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

New Jersey 5 Ottawa 1

Calgary 5 Florida 4 (SO)

Toronto 5 Buffalo 2

Boston 6 Chicago 1

Colorado 4 Washington 0

Detroit 6 Columbus 1

Montreal 5 Philadelphia 4 (SO)

Pittsburgh 3 Winnipeg 0

St. Louis 6 Anaheim 2

Minnesota 2 Carolina 1 (OT)

Dallas 5 N.Y. Islanders 2

Tampa Bay 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

Seattle 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Vegas 3

N.Y. Rangers 2 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Toronto 5 Abbotsford 3

Laval 5 Cleveland 4 (SO)

Henderson 3 Ontario 1

Hershey 6 Hartford 1

Milwaukee 2 Iowa 1 (OT)

Rochester 3 Utica 2

Bridgeport 4 WB/Scranton 2

Charlotte 4 Springfield 1

Lehigh Valley 3 Providence 2 (SO)

Syracuse 5 Belleville 4

Manitoba 4 Texas 3 (SO)

Rockford 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Tucson 6 San Jose 3

Colorado 3 Coachella Valley 2 (OT)

Calgary 5 Bakersfield 2

San Diego 6 Grand Rapids 1

---

NBA

Atlanta 124 Toronto 122 (OT)

Indiana 114 Orlando 113

Minnesota 112 Philadelphia 109

Utah 118 Portland 113

L.A. Clippers 119 San Antonio 97

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.