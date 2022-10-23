Saturday's Games
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League | Championship Series
Houston 5 New York 0
(Houston leads best-of-seven series 3-0)
---
National League | Championship Series
Philadelphia 10 San Diego 6
(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-1)
---
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Toronto 24 Montreal 23
Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21
---
NHL
Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1
Ottawa 6 Arizona 2
St. Louis 2 Edmonton 0
Calgary 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Dallas 5 Montreal 2
Buffalo 5 Vancouver 1
Boston 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)
New Jersey 2 San Jose 1
Washington 4 Los Angeles 3
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Islanders 3
Pittsburgh 6 Columbus 3
Philadelphia 3 Nashville 1
Colorado 3 Vegas 2
---
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
Toronto 4 Grand Rapids 1
Calgary 4 Colorado 2
Manitoba 5 Milwaukee 2
Bridgeport 5 Laval 2
Providence 2 Utica 1
Charlotte 3 Hershey 2 (OT)
Chicago 4 Rockford 1
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 Hartford 3 (SO)
Texas 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
San Jose 4 Henderson 0
Ontario 5 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Miami 112 Toronto 109
San Antonio 114 Philadelphia 105
Boston 126 Orlando 120
Indiana 124 Detroit 115
Cleveland 128 Chicago 96
Milwaukee 125 Houston 105
Dallas 137 Memphis 96
Denver 122 Oklahoma City 117
L.A. Clippers 111 Sacramento 109
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.
