Saturday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League | Championship Series

Houston 5 New York 0

(Houston leads best-of-seven series 3-0)

---

National League | Championship Series

Philadelphia 10 San Diego 6

(Philadelphia leads best-of-seven series 3-1)

---

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Toronto 24 Montreal 23

Calgary 32 Saskatchewan 21

---

NHL

Toronto 4 Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 6 Arizona 2

St. Louis 2 Edmonton 0

Calgary 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Dallas 5 Montreal 2

Buffalo 5 Vancouver 1

Boston 4 Minnesota 3 (OT)

New Jersey 2 San Jose 1

Washington 4 Los Angeles 3

Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Islanders 3

Pittsburgh 6 Columbus 3

Philadelphia 3 Nashville 1

Colorado 3 Vegas 2

---

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Toronto 4 Grand Rapids 1

Calgary 4 Colorado 2

Manitoba 5 Milwaukee 2

Bridgeport 5 Laval 2

Providence 2 Utica 1

Charlotte 3 Hershey 2 (OT)

Chicago 4 Rockford 1

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4 Hartford 3 (SO)

Texas 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

San Jose 4 Henderson 0

Ontario 5 San Diego 1

---

NBA

Miami 112 Toronto 109

San Antonio 114 Philadelphia 105

Boston 126 Orlando 120

Indiana 124 Detroit 115

Cleveland 128 Chicago 96

Milwaukee 125 Houston 105

Dallas 137 Memphis 96

Denver 122 Oklahoma City 117

L.A. Clippers 111 Sacramento 109

---

