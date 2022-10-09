Saturday's Games

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Wild-Card Series | American League

(Best-of-three series)

Cleveland 1 Tampa Bay 0 (15 innings)

(Cleveland wins series 2-0)

Seattle 10 Toronto 9

(Seattle wins series 2-0)

Wild-Card Series | National League

New York Mets 7 San Diego 3

(Series tied 1-1)

Philadelphia 2 St. Louis 0

(Philadelphia wins series 2-0)

---

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Toronto 23 B.C. 20

Winnipeg 48 Edmonton 11

---

NBA Pre-season

Atlanta 118 Milwaukee 109

---

NHL Regular Season

Nashville 3 San Jose 2

NHL Pre-season

St. Louis 6 Chicago 0

Los Angeles 6 Anaheim 3

Tampa Bay 5 Florida 2

Minnesota 5 Dallas 1

Ottawa 3 Montreal 2 (OT)

Washington 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Toronto 5 Detroit 1

New Jersey 5 Boston 3

N.Y. Islanders 3 N.Y. Rangers 1

Vegas 5 Arizona 1

---

QUEBEC MAJOR JUNIOR HOCKEY LEAGUE

Gatineau 3 Rouyn-Noranda 2

Quebec 4 Rimouski 2

Shawinigan 5 Val-d'Or 3

Acadie-Bathurst 6 Cape Breton 3

Halifax 3 Charlottetown 1

Victoriaville 5 Saint John 2

Sherbrooke 8 Moncton 5

---

ONTARIO HOCKEY LEAGUE

Erie 3 London 1

Sudbury 4 Flint 2

Hamilton 5 Oshawa 3

Guelph 5 Niagara 2

Ottawa 4 North Bay 1

Windsor 5 Saginaw 4

Peterborough 5 Barrie 0

Mississauga 4 Owen Sound 0

---

WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE

Moose Jaw 4 Winnipeg 1

Regina 4 Swift Current 3

Lethbridge 3 Prince Albert 1

Red Deer 3 Calgary 2 (OT)

Everett 6 Prince George 4

Portland 4 Medicine Hat 3 (OT)

Tri-City 7 Edmonton 1

Kamloops 3 Victoria 1

Seattle 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.