Saturday's Games

CFL

Toronto 45 Ottawa 15

Calgary 25 B.C. 11

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 3 Tampa Bay 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 5

Seattle 6 Kansas City 5

Houston 11 Baltimore 10

Cleveland 4 Texas 2

Detroit 7 Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 8 L.A. Angels 4

National League

Atlanta 6 Philadelphia 3

Miami 4 Washington 1

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 10 Cincinnati 2

San Diego 9 Colorado 3

Arizona 5 San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 St. Louis 2

Interleague

Oakland 10 N.Y. Mets 4

NHL PRE-SEASON

Toronto 4 Ottawa 1 (First game)

Ottawa 4 Toronto 2 (Second game)

Philadelphia 2 Boston 1

St. Louis 5 Arizona 4

MLS

L.A. Galaxy 3 San Jose 2

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.