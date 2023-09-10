Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Toronto 39 Montreal 10

Winnipeg 51 Saskatchewan 6

Edmonton 25 Calgary 23

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Kansas City 1

Texas 3 Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 5

Baltimore 13 Boston 12

Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Angels 6 Cleveland 2

National League

Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 2 (10 innings)

Washington 7 L.A. Dodgers 6 (11 innings)

Philadelphia 8 Miami 4

St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3

Pittsburgh 8 Atlanta 4

San Francisco 9 Colorado 1

Interleague

Milwaukee 9 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 8 N.Y. Mets 4

Houston 7 San Diego 5

---

MLS

Miami 3 Sporting Kansas City 2

San Jose 0 D.C. United 0

New England 1 Minnesota 1

Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 0

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you