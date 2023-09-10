Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Toronto 39 Montreal 10
Winnipeg 51 Saskatchewan 6
Edmonton 25 Calgary 23
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Kansas City 1
Texas 3 Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 5
Baltimore 13 Boston 12
Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 1
L.A. Angels 6 Cleveland 2
National League
Arizona 3 Chicago Cubs 2 (10 innings)
Washington 7 L.A. Dodgers 6 (11 innings)
Philadelphia 8 Miami 4
St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3
Pittsburgh 8 Atlanta 4
San Francisco 9 Colorado 1
Interleague
Milwaukee 9 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 8 N.Y. Mets 4
Houston 7 San Diego 5
---
MLS
Miami 3 Sporting Kansas City 2
San Jose 0 D.C. United 0
New England 1 Minnesota 1
Portland 2 Los Angeles FC 0
---
