Saturday's Scoreboard
NHL
Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2
Montreal 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)
Ottawa 4 Philadelphia 1
Edmonton 4 Florida 2
Toronto 3 Vancouver 2
St. Louis 3 Vegas 2
New Jersey 4 Arizona 2
Boston 3 Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Columbus 3 (OT)
Nashville 2 N.Y. Rangers 1
Colorado 4 Carolina 1
Chicago 3 Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 4 Detroit 3
---
AHL
Henderson 3 Abbotsford 2
Toronto 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 3 Laval 2
Belleville 3 Rochester 2 (SO)
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 1
Springfield 3 WB/Scranton 2
Hershey 2 Bridgeport 1 (OT)
Syracuse 8 Utica 3
Charlotte 6 Hartford 5 (SO)
Iowa 5 Chicago 2
Texas 3 Rockford 2
San Jose 2 Colorado 1 (OT)
Coachella Valley 4 Tucson 3
---
NBA
Indiana 118 Toronto 104
Brooklyn 110 L.A. Clippers 95
Washington 121 Utah 112
Boston 117 Detroit 108
Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 109
Miami 132 Charlotte 115
New Orleans 119 Houston 106
Dallas 117 Portland 112
---
