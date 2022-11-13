Saturday's Scoreboard

NHL

Calgary 3 Winnipeg 2

Montreal 5 Pittsburgh 4 (OT)

Ottawa 4 Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4 Florida 2

Toronto 3 Vancouver 2

St. Louis 3 Vegas 2

New Jersey 4 Arizona 2

Boston 3 Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Nashville 2 N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4 Carolina 1

Chicago 3 Anaheim 2

Los Angeles 4 Detroit 3

---

AHL

Henderson 3 Abbotsford 2

Toronto 3 Grand Rapids 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 3 Laval 2

Belleville 3 Rochester 2 (SO)

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 1

Springfield 3 WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 2 Bridgeport 1 (OT)

Syracuse 8 Utica 3

Charlotte 6 Hartford 5 (SO)

Iowa 5 Chicago 2

Texas 3 Rockford 2

San Jose 2 Colorado 1 (OT)

Coachella Valley 4 Tucson 3

---

NBA

Indiana 118 Toronto 104

Brooklyn 110 L.A. Clippers 95

Washington 121 Utah 112

Boston 117 Detroit 108

Philadelphia 121 Atlanta 109

Miami 132 Charlotte 115

New Orleans 119 Houston 106

Dallas 117 Portland 112

---

