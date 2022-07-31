Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Winnipeg 35 Calgary 28

---

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 5 Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 2

Seattle 5 Houston 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2

L.A. Angels 9 Texas 7

National League

N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 0

Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings)

Washington 7 St. Louis 6

Atlanta 6 Arizona 2

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 4

Interleague

Cincinnati 8 Baltimore 2

Minnesota 7 San Diego 4

Milwaukee 9 Boston 4

---

MLS

Portland 4 Minnesota 4

Atlanta 0 Chicago 0

New York City FC 0 CF Montréal 0

Philadelphia 6 Houston 0

Cincinnati 4 Miami 4

Vancouver 1 Nashville 1

Toronto FC 0 New England 0

Austin FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0

FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 0

Real Salt Lake 2 San Jose 2

Columbus at Charlotte FC (suspended)

----

