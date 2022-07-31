Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Winnipeg 35 Calgary 28
---
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 5 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Kansas City 2
Seattle 5 Houston 4
Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2
L.A. Angels 9 Texas 7
National League
N.Y. Mets 4 Miami 0
Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1 (10 innings)
Washington 7 St. Louis 6
Atlanta 6 Arizona 2
Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 3
San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 4
Interleague
Cincinnati 8 Baltimore 2
Minnesota 7 San Diego 4
Milwaukee 9 Boston 4
---
MLS
Portland 4 Minnesota 4
Atlanta 0 Chicago 0
New York City FC 0 CF Montréal 0
Philadelphia 6 Houston 0
Cincinnati 4 Miami 4
Vancouver 1 Nashville 1
Toronto FC 0 New England 0
Austin FC 2 Sporting Kansas City 0
FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 0
Real Salt Lake 2 San Jose 2
Columbus at Charlotte FC (suspended)
----
