Toronto Blue Jays left-handed reliever Tayler Saucedo has been claimed off outright waivers by the New York Mets.
Righty reliever Casey Lawrence cleared waivers and has been assigned to the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.
The 29-year-old Saucedo had a 13.50 earned-run average over 2 2/3 innings pitched for Toronto this season.
The 34-year-old Lawrence had a 7.50 ERA over 18 innings with the Blue Jays in 2022.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2022.
