Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Ottawa 5 Detroit 2
Edmonton 6 St. Louis 5 (OT)
NY Islanders 3 NY Rangers 0
Buffalo 4 Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 2
Vegas 5 Seattle 2
Anaheim 5 Arizona 0
---
AHL
Belleville 4 Hartford 1
Manitoba 5 Toronto 0
Charlotte 5 Hershey 3
Cleveland 5 Rochester 4
Texas 2 Grand Rapids 1
Utica 5 Syracuse 3
Lehigh Valley 4 WB/Scranton 2
Springfield 1 Providence 0
Milwaukee 4 Chicago 1
Rockford 4 Tucson 3
Colorado 8 Ontario 1
Henderson 5 Bakersfield 2
Iowa 2 San Diego 1
---
NBA
Toronto 102 Orlando 89
Washington 135 Dallas 103
Boston 128 Indiana 123
Detroit 110 Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 153 Milwaukee 119
Memphis 122 Phoenix 114
Sacramento 122 Houston 117
San Antonio 130 Portland 111
Minnesota 136 Denver 130
New Orleans 114 LA Lakers 111
---
MLB
Spring Training
Toronto 6 Pittsburgh 6
Baltimore 3 Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Yankees 6 Detroit 2
Houston 2 Miami 1
Minnesota 8 Atlanta 7
St. Louis 7 N.Y. Mets 2
Tampa Bay 9 Boston 3
Texas 7 San Francisco 7
Oakland 12 Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona (ss) 6 Chicago Cubs (ss) 0
LA Angels 7 Cincinnati 6
Milwaukee 5 Chicago Cubs (ss) 3
Cleveland 5 Arizona (ss) 1
San Diego 4 Kansas City 2
Colorado 2 Seattle 1
---
NLL
Halifax 11 Rochester 7
Toronto 13 Georgia 9
Calgary 10 Vancouver 9
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.