Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 0
Florida 6, Winnipeg 1
AHL
Toronto 4, Hartford 1
Grand Rapids 3, Iowa 1
Utica 5, Syracuse 1
Belleville 2, Rochester 1
Bridgeport 2, Lehigh Valley 1 (OT)
Springfield 3, Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 2 (OT)
Abbotsford 4, San Jose 3 (OT)
Chicago 4, Texas 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 3
Ontario 3, San Diego 0
Henderson 4, Stockton 2
NBA Play-In Round
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101
New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101
BASEBALL
American League
Minnesota 8, Boston 4
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1 (11 innings)
Toronto 4, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 6
Detroit 2, Kansas City 1
Seattle 11, Houston 1
National League
N.Y. Mets 10, Arizona 3
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 7, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta 5, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Cincinnati 1
Interleague
San Francisco 4, Cleveland 1
NLL
Panther City 11, San Diego 10
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2022.
