Friday's Games
NHL
Montreal 2 Calgary 1
Boston 3 N.Y. Islanders 0
Minnesota 3 San Jose 2
Vegas 4 Anaheim 0
Edmonton at Vancouver -- postponed
Los Angeles at Colorado -- postponed
---
AHL
Providence 6 Utica 2
Binghamton 6 WB/Scranton 3
Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 4
Bakersfield 1 Ontario 0
San Jose 5 Texas 3
Colorado at Stockton -- postponed
---
NBA
Utah 119 Indiana 111
Detroit 110 Oklahoma City 104
Philadelphia 106 L.A. Clippers 103
Washington 117 New Orleans 115 OT
Brooklyn 130 Charlotte 115
Toronto 113 Orlando 102
Denver 128 Houston 99
Memphis 126 Chicago 115
Minnesota 119 Miami 111
Portland 107 San Antonio 106
New York 117 Dallas 109
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 5 Texas 2
Oakland 3 Detroit 0
L.A. Angels 10 Minnesota 3
Seattle 6 Houston 5
Toronto at Kansas City -- postponed
Chicago White Sox at Boston -- postponed
National League
Atlanta 5 Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 9 St. Louis 2
Miami 4 San Francisco 1
Washington 1 Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 1
Interleague
Cincinnati 10 Cleveland 3
---
MLS
Houston 2 San Jose 1
Seattle 4 Minnesota 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.
