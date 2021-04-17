Friday's Games

NHL

Montreal 2 Calgary 1

Boston 3 N.Y. Islanders 0

Minnesota 3 San Jose 2

Vegas 4 Anaheim 0

Edmonton at Vancouver -- postponed

Los Angeles at Colorado -- postponed

---

AHL

Providence 6 Utica 2

Binghamton 6 WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 5 Iowa 4

Bakersfield 1 Ontario 0

San Jose 5 Texas 3

Colorado at Stockton -- postponed

---

NBA

Utah 119 Indiana 111

Detroit 110 Oklahoma City 104

Philadelphia 106 L.A. Clippers 103

Washington 117 New Orleans 115 OT

Brooklyn 130 Charlotte 115

Toronto 113 Orlando 102

Denver 128 Houston 99

Memphis 126 Chicago 115

Minnesota 119 Miami 111

Portland 107 San Antonio 106

New York 117 Dallas 109

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 8 N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 5 Texas 2

Oakland 3 Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 10 Minnesota 3

Seattle 6 Houston 5

Toronto at Kansas City -- postponed

Chicago White Sox at Boston -- postponed

National League

Atlanta 5 Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 9 St. Louis 2

Miami 4 San Francisco 1

Washington 1 Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 6 Milwaukee 1

Interleague

Cincinnati 10 Cleveland 3

---

MLS

Houston 2 San Jose 1

Seattle 4 Minnesota 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2021.

