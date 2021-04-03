Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)
Toronto 2 Winnipeg 1 (SO)
Edmonton 3 Calgary 2
Colorado 3 St. Louis 2
San Jose 3 Los Angeles 0
Arizona 4 Anaheim 2
---
AHL
Hartford 5 Bridgeport 2
Laval 3 Stockton 0
Syracuse 6 Rochester 2
Iowa 4 Texas 0
Henderson 3 Tucson 1
---
NBA
Toronto 130 Golden State 77
Dallas 99 New York 86
Boston 118 Houston 102
Memphis 120 Minnesota 108
Charlotte 114 Indiana 97
Atlanta 126 New Orleans 103
Utah 113 Chicago 106
Phoenix 140 Oklahoma City 103
L.A. Lakers 115 Sacramento 94
Milwaukee 127 Portland 109
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 3 Boston 0
Chicago White Sox 12 L.A. Angels 8
Houston 9 Oakland 5
National League
L.A. Dodgers 11 Colorado 6
San Diego 4 Arizona 2
Interleague
Tampa Bay 6 Miami 4
San Francisco 6 Seattle 3
---
NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)
Stanford 66 South Carolina 65
Arizona 69 Connecticut 59
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2021.
