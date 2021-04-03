Friday's Games

NHL

Washington 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)

Toronto 2 Winnipeg 1 (SO)

Edmonton 3 Calgary 2

Colorado 3 St. Louis 2

San Jose 3 Los Angeles 0

Arizona 4 Anaheim 2

---

AHL

Hartford 5 Bridgeport 2

Laval 3 Stockton 0

Syracuse 6 Rochester 2

Iowa 4 Texas 0

Henderson 3 Tucson 1

---

NBA

Toronto 130 Golden State 77

Dallas 99 New York 86

Boston 118 Houston 102

Memphis 120 Minnesota 108

Charlotte 114 Indiana 97

Atlanta 126 New Orleans 103

Utah 113 Chicago 106

Phoenix 140 Oklahoma City 103

L.A. Lakers 115 Sacramento 94

Milwaukee 127 Portland 109

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 3 Boston 0

Chicago White Sox 12 L.A. Angels 8

Houston 9 Oakland 5

National League

L.A. Dodgers 11 Colorado 6

San Diego 4 Arizona 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 6 Miami 4

San Francisco 6 Seattle 3

---

NCAA women's basketball tournament (at San Antonio)

Stanford 66 South Carolina 65

Arizona 69 Connecticut 59

---

