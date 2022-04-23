Friday's Games

NHL

Edmonton 6 Colorado 3

Ottawa 2 Columbus 1, SO

Minnesota 6 Seattle 3

Washington 2 Arizona 0

---

AHL

Bridgeport 4 Springfield 2

Charlotte 2 Hartford 1

Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 6 Belleville 0

Toronto 5 Laval 1

Utica 3 Rochester 2

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3

WB/Scranton 4 Providence 1

Texas 1 Iowa 0

Colorado 6 Ontario 4

Abbotsford 5 Stockton 4, OT

Henderson 6 San Jose 4

Bakersfield 5 Tucson 1

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Atlanta 111 Miami 110

(Miami leads series 2-1)

Milwaukee 111 Chicago 81

(Milwaukee leads series 2-1)

Phoenix 114 New Orleans 111

(Phoenix leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 1

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 1

Baltimore 5 L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 4 Kansas City 1

Texas 8 Oakland 1

National League

San Francisco 7 Washington 1

St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3 Miami 0

Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 6 Arizona 5, 10 innings

Interleague

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

---

NLL

Rochester 15 Calgary 7

---

