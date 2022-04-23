Friday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 6 Colorado 3
Ottawa 2 Columbus 1, SO
Minnesota 6 Seattle 3
Washington 2 Arizona 0
---
AHL
Bridgeport 4 Springfield 2
Charlotte 2 Hartford 1
Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 6 Belleville 0
Toronto 5 Laval 1
Utica 3 Rochester 2
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3
WB/Scranton 4 Providence 1
Texas 1 Iowa 0
Colorado 6 Ontario 4
Abbotsford 5 Stockton 4, OT
Henderson 6 San Jose 4
Bakersfield 5 Tucson 1
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Atlanta 111 Miami 110
(Miami leads series 2-1)
Milwaukee 111 Chicago 81
(Milwaukee leads series 2-1)
Phoenix 114 New Orleans 111
(Phoenix leads series 2-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 4 Cleveland 1
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 2 Chicago White Sox 1
Baltimore 5 L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 4 Kansas City 1
Texas 8 Oakland 1
National League
San Francisco 7 Washington 1
St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3 Miami 0
Philadelphia 4 Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 6 San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 6 Arizona 5, 10 innings
Interleague
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
---
NLL
Rochester 15 Calgary 7
---
