Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 6 Boston 4
Nashville 3 Chicago 1
Calgary 4 Montreal 2
Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Laval 3 Belleville 0
Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 2
Utica 7 Rochester 5
Iowa 3 Rockford 2
Tucson 3 Colorado 2
---
NBA
Atlanta 118 Miami 103
Brooklyn 109 Boston 104
Charlotte 108 Cleveland 102
Washington 129 Oklahoma City 109
L.A. Clippers 109 Houston 104
Golden State 118 Denver 97
Memphis 130 Portland 128
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 3
Oakland 3 Baltimore 1
Kansas City 6 Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 3
Boston 6 Seattle 5
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 9 Texas 7
National League
Chicago Cubs 15 Milwaukee 2
N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 0
Atlanta 5 Arizona 4
St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4
Colorado 5 Philadelphia 4
San Francisco 5 Miami 3
San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 1
Interleague
Minnesota 2 Pittsburgh 0
---
MLS
Orlando City 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.
