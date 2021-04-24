Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 6 Boston 4

Nashville 3 Chicago 1

Calgary 4 Montreal 2

Minnesota 4 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Laval 3 Belleville 0

Lehigh Valley 4 Binghamton 2

Utica 7 Rochester 5

Iowa 3 Rockford 2

Tucson 3 Colorado 2

---

NBA

Atlanta 118 Miami 103

Brooklyn 109 Boston 104

Charlotte 108 Cleveland 102

Washington 129 Oklahoma City 109

L.A. Clippers 109 Houston 104

Golden State 118 Denver 97

Memphis 130 Portland 128

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 Tampa Bay 3

Oakland 3 Baltimore 1

Kansas City 6 Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 5 Cleveland 3

Boston 6 Seattle 5

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 4 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 9 Texas 7

National League

Chicago Cubs 15 Milwaukee 2

N.Y. Mets 6 Washington 0

Atlanta 5 Arizona 4

St. Louis 5 Cincinnati 4

Colorado 5 Philadelphia 4

San Francisco 5 Miami 3

San Diego 6 L.A. Dodgers 1

Interleague

Minnesota 2 Pittsburgh 0

---

MLS

Orlando City 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.