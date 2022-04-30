Friday's Games

NHL

Toronto 5, Boston 2

Buffalo 3, Chicago 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3

Detroit 5, New Jersey 3

Montreal 10, Florida 2

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 1

Vegas 7, St. Louis 4

Dallas 4, Anaheim 2

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2 (SO)

Seattle 3, San Jose 0

Arizona 5, Nashville 4

---

AHL

Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield 3, Providence 0

Rochester 8, Utica 1

Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2

Tucson 3, San Diego 2 (SO)

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Memphis 114, Minnesota 106

(Memphis wins series 4-2)

---

MLB

American League

Boston 3, Baltimore 1

Houston 11, Toronto 7

L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2 (8 innings)

Cleveland 9, Oakland 8

National League

San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona 6, St. Louis 2

Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4

Washington 14, San Francisco 4

Interleague

Miami 8, Seattle 6

Atlanta 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

