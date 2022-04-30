Friday's Games
NHL
Toronto 5, Boston 2
Buffalo 3, Chicago 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 5, Columbus 3
Detroit 5, New Jersey 3
Montreal 10, Florida 2
Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Rangers 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Winnipeg 3, Calgary 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 1
Vegas 7, St. Louis 4
Dallas 4, Anaheim 2
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2 (SO)
Seattle 3, San Jose 0
Arizona 5, Nashville 4
---
AHL
Syracuse 4, WB/Scranton 1
Springfield 3, Providence 0
Rochester 8, Utica 1
Milwaukee 3, Rockford 2
Tucson 3, San Diego 2 (SO)
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Memphis 114, Minnesota 106
(Memphis wins series 4-2)
---
MLB
American League
Boston 3, Baltimore 1
Houston 11, Toronto 7
L.A. Angels 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 6, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 12, Kansas City 2 (8 innings)
Cleveland 9, Oakland 8
National League
San Diego 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 11, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 6, St. Louis 2
Colorado 10, Cincinnati 4
Washington 14, San Francisco 4
Interleague
Miami 8, Seattle 6
Atlanta 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, Detroit 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.
