Friday's Games

NHL

Montreal 5 Winnipeg 3

Colorado 3 San Jose 0

Arizona 3 Vegas 0

Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1

---

AHL

Utica 7 Rochester 1

WB/Scranton 3 Binghamton 1

Chicago 4 Iowa 1

San Jose 7 Henderson 5

Ontario 4 Colorado 1

San Diego 5 Tucson 3

---

NBA

Philadelphia 126 Atlanta 104

Washington 122 Cleveland 93

Portland 128 Brooklyn 109

Memphis 92 Orlando 75

Boston 143 San Antonio 140 (OT)

Milwaukee 108 Chicago 98

Phoenix 121 Utah 100

Sacramento 110 L.A. Lakers 106

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 10 Detroit 0

Houston 9 Tampa Bay 2

Boston 6 Texas 1

Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 1

Baltimore 3 Oakland 2

Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 4

National League

St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 3

Washington 2 Miami 1 (10 innings)

Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 6

Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 7 Colorado 2

San Diego 3 San Francisco 2

Interleague

Toronto 13 Atlanta 5

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30. 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.