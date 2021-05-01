Friday's Games
NHL
Montreal 5 Winnipeg 3
Colorado 3 San Jose 0
Arizona 3 Vegas 0
Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 1
---
AHL
Utica 7 Rochester 1
WB/Scranton 3 Binghamton 1
Chicago 4 Iowa 1
San Jose 7 Henderson 5
Ontario 4 Colorado 1
San Diego 5 Tucson 3
---
NBA
Philadelphia 126 Atlanta 104
Washington 122 Cleveland 93
Portland 128 Brooklyn 109
Memphis 92 Orlando 75
Boston 143 San Antonio 140 (OT)
Milwaukee 108 Chicago 98
Phoenix 121 Utah 100
Sacramento 110 L.A. Lakers 106
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Detroit 0
Houston 9 Tampa Bay 2
Boston 6 Texas 1
Cleveland 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 1
Baltimore 3 Oakland 2
Seattle 7 L.A. Angels 4
National League
St. Louis 7 Pittsburgh 3
Washington 2 Miami 1 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 6
Milwaukee 3 L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 7 Colorado 2
San Diego 3 San Francisco 2
Interleague
Toronto 13 Atlanta 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30. 2021.
