Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1 (OT)

Florida 4, Buffalo 3

N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1

Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4 (OT)

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Charlotte 3, Hartford 2

Providence 3, Bridgeport 2

Laval 4, Rochester 3 (OT)

Syracuse 5, Springfield 3

Belleville 4, Utica 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1

Milwaukee 7, Manitoba 2

Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1

Stockton 3, Ontario 2

Abbotsford 6, San Diego 3

---

NBA

Milwaukee 131, Detroit 101

New York 114, Washington 92

Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107

Toronto 117, Houston 115

Miami 113, Atlanta 109

Charlotte 133, Chicago 117

Dallas 128, Portland 78

Phoenix 111, Utah 105

L.A. Lakers 120, Oklahoma City 101

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 10, Texas 8

N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 5 (11 innings)

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 1

Seattle 2, Minnesota 1

Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6

National League

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3

San Francisco 6, Miami 5 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 3, Arizona 0

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd

Interleague

Philadelphia 9 Oakland 5

---

NLL

Calgary 13, Halifax 8

Philadelphia 13, San Diego 12 (OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.

