Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1 (OT)
Florida 4, Buffalo 3
N.Y. Islanders 2, Carolina 1
Colorado 5, Winnipeg 4 (OT)
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Charlotte 3, Hartford 2
Providence 3, Bridgeport 2
Laval 4, Rochester 3 (OT)
Syracuse 5, Springfield 3
Belleville 4, Utica 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Hershey 1
Milwaukee 7, Manitoba 2
Colorado 4, Bakersfield 1
Stockton 3, Ontario 2
Abbotsford 6, San Diego 3
---
NBA
Milwaukee 131, Detroit 101
New York 114, Washington 92
Brooklyn 118, Cleveland 107
Toronto 117, Houston 115
Miami 113, Atlanta 109
Charlotte 133, Chicago 117
Dallas 128, Portland 78
Phoenix 111, Utah 105
L.A. Lakers 120, Oklahoma City 101
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 10, Texas 8
N.Y. Yankees 6 Boston 5 (11 innings)
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2 Baltimore 1
Seattle 2, Minnesota 1
Houston 13, L.A. Angels 6
National League
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 3
San Francisco 6, Miami 5 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6
San Diego 3, Arizona 0
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd
Interleague
Philadelphia 9 Oakland 5
---
NLL
Calgary 13, Halifax 8
Philadelphia 13, San Diego 12 (OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.
