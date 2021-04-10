Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 6 New Jersey 4
Washington 4 Buffalo 3
St. Louis 9 Minnesota 1
Colorado 2 Anaheim 0
Vegas 7 Arizona 4
San Jose 5 Los Angeles 2
---
AHL
Laval 5 Toronto 3
Rochester 4 Utica 2
Iowa 4 Chicago 1
Bakersfield 5 Henderson 3
San Diego 8 Tucson 6
---
NBA
Indiana 111 Orlando 106
Atlanta 120 Chicago 108
Boston 145 Minnesota 136 (OT)
New York 133 Memphis 129 (OT)
New Orleans 101 Philadelphia 94
Charlotte 127 Milwaukee 119
Denver 121 San Antonio 119
L.A. Clippers 126 Houston 109
Washington 110 Golden State 107
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Yankees 5
Cleveland 4 Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 7 Toronto 1
Oakland 6 Houston 2
National League
L.A. Dodgers 1 Washington 0
San Francisco 3 Colorado 1
Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)
Interleague
San Diego 3 Texas 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.
