Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 6 New Jersey 4

Washington 4 Buffalo 3

St. Louis 9 Minnesota 1

Colorado 2 Anaheim 0

Vegas 7 Arizona 4

San Jose 5 Los Angeles 2

---

AHL

Laval 5 Toronto 3

Rochester 4 Utica 2

Iowa 4 Chicago 1

Bakersfield 5 Henderson 3

San Diego 8 Tucson 6

---

NBA

Indiana 111 Orlando 106

Atlanta 120 Chicago 108

Boston 145 Minnesota 136 (OT)

New York 133 Memphis 129 (OT)

New Orleans 101 Philadelphia 94

Charlotte 127 Milwaukee 119

Denver 121 San Antonio 119

L.A. Clippers 126 Houston 109

Washington 110 Golden State 107

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 10 N.Y. Yankees 5

Cleveland 4 Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 7 Toronto 1

Oakland 6 Houston 2

National League

L.A. Dodgers 1 Washington 0

San Francisco 3 Colorado 1

Atlanta 8 Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 6 Arizona 5 (10 innings)

Interleague

San Diego 3 Texas 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.