Friday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Canada 5 Finland 3

U.S. 3 Switzerland 0

Czech Republic 6 Denmark 1

CFL

Calgary 28 Montreal 22

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 2

Detroit 4 Toronto 1 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 7 Tampa Bay 5 (11 innings)

Cleveland 9 L.A. Angels 1

Boston 6 Texas 0

Houston 12 Seattle 3

National League

Cincinnati 5 Miami 3

Washington 4 Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 0

Colorado 9 Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3

Interleague

Kansas City 6 Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 3 Baltimore 0

Oakland 4 San Francisco 1

MLS

San Jose 2 LA Galaxy 1

