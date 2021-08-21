Friday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Canada 5 Finland 3
U.S. 3 Switzerland 0
Czech Republic 6 Denmark 1
CFL
Calgary 28 Montreal 22
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 10 Minnesota 2
Detroit 4 Toronto 1 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 7 Tampa Bay 5 (11 innings)
Cleveland 9 L.A. Angels 1
Boston 6 Texas 0
Houston 12 Seattle 3
National League
Cincinnati 5 Miami 3
Washington 4 Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 0
Colorado 9 Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 4 San Diego 3
Interleague
Kansas City 6 Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 3 Baltimore 0
Oakland 4 San Francisco 1
MLS
San Jose 2 LA Galaxy 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2021.
