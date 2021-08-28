Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 27 Montreal 10
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 2 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3
Boston 4 Cleveland 3
Houston 5 Texas 4
N.Y. Yankees 8 Oakland 2
National League
Cincinnati 6 Miami 0
Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 6 San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 7 Arizona 6 (11 innings)
Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 17 Chicago Cubs 13
San Diego 5 L.A. Angels 0
---
MLS
Columbus 3 Cincinnati 2
CF Montreal 3 Toronto FC 1
Miami 0 Orlando City 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.