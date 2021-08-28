Friday's Games

CFL

Hamilton 27 Montreal 10

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 6 Baltimore 3

Boston 4 Cleveland 3

Houston 5 Texas 4

N.Y. Yankees 8 Oakland 2

National League

Cincinnati 6 Miami 0

Washington 2 N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 6 San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7 Arizona 6 (11 innings)

Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Minnesota 2 Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17 Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5 L.A. Angels 0

---

MLS

Columbus 3 Cincinnati 2

CF Montreal 3 Toronto FC 1

Miami 0 Orlando City 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.