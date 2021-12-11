Friday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 4 Winnipeg 3 (SO)
N.Y. Rangers 2 Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 4 Washington 2
Nashville 3 New Jersey 2
Colorado 7 Detroit 3
Florida 3 Arizona 1
Philadelphia 4 Vegas 3
---
NBA
Toronto 90 New York 87
Indiana 106 Dallas 93
Charlotte 124 Sacramento 123
Brooklyn 113 Atlanta 105
Cleveland 123 Minnesota 106
New Orleans 109 Detroit 93
L.A. Lakers 116 Oklahoma City 95
Milwaukee 123 Houston 114
Phoenix 111 Boston 90
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Springfield 2
Rochester 2 Laval 1
Belleville 4 Providence 1
Manitoba 4 Grand Rapids 2
Utica 3 Cleveland 1
Syracuse 5 Charlotte 3
Henderson 5 Rockford 0
Milwaukee 4 Iowa 3 (OT)
Tucson 5 Stockton 4 (SO)
Colorado 7 Bakersfield 2
Ontario 4 San Diego 2
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.