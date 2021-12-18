Friday's Games
NHL
Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)
Vegas 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)
Washington 5 Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 4 Dallas 1
Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)
Arizona 6 Anaheim 5 (OT)
---
NBA
Miami 115 Orlando 105
Denver 133 Atlanta 115
Golden State 111 Boston 107
New Orleans 116 Milwaukee 112 (OT)
San Antonio 128 Utah 126
Portland 125 Charlotte 116
Memphis 124 Sacramento 105
Minnesota 110 L.A. Lakers 92
---
AHL
Laval 6 Providence 3
Lehigh Valley 3 Hartford 1
Utica 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)
Hershey 2 Springfield 0
Chicago 1 Milwaukee 0 (OT)
Iowa 4 Manitoba 1
Rockford 3 Texas 1
Bakersfield 5 San Diego 1
Ontario 7 San Jose 4
Stockton 3 Colorado 2 (OT)
Belleville at Syracuse, ppd
---
NLL
Colorado 8 Fort Worth 7
San Diego 17 Calgary 12
Saskatchewan 10 Vancouver 9
---
This report by The Canadian Pres first published Dec. 17, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.