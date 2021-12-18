Friday's Games

NHL

Pittsburgh 3 Buffalo 2 (OT)

Vegas 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (SO)

Washington 5 Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 4 Dallas 1

Nashville 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Arizona 6 Anaheim 5 (OT)

---

NBA

Miami 115 Orlando 105

Denver 133 Atlanta 115

Golden State 111 Boston 107

New Orleans 116 Milwaukee 112 (OT)

San Antonio 128 Utah 126

Portland 125 Charlotte 116

Memphis 124 Sacramento 105

Minnesota 110 L.A. Lakers 92

---

AHL

Laval 6 Providence 3

Lehigh Valley 3 Hartford 1

Utica 3 Cleveland 2 (OT)

Hershey 2 Springfield 0

Chicago 1 Milwaukee 0 (OT)

Iowa 4 Manitoba 1

Rockford 3 Texas 1

Bakersfield 5 San Diego 1

Ontario 7 San Jose 4

Stockton 3 Colorado 2 (OT)

Belleville at Syracuse, ppd

---

NLL

Colorado 8 Fort Worth 7

San Diego 17 Calgary 12

Saskatchewan 10 Vancouver 9

---

