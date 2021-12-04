Friday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 1 San Jose 0

Winnipeg 8 New Jersey 4

Vegas 7 Arizona 1

Seattle 4 Edmonton 3

Calgary 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

---

NBA

Cleveland 116 Washington 101

Miami 113 Indiana 104

Philadelphia 98 Atlanta 96

Brooklyn 110 Minnesota 105

Houston 118 Orlando 116

New Orleans 107 Dallas 91

Utah 137 Boston 130

L.A. Clippers 119 L.A. Lakers 115

Golden State 118 Phoenix 96

---

AHL

Laval 4, Texas 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Tucson 4, Colorado 1

Stockton 4, San Diego 1

Henderson at Bakersfield, ppd.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, ppd.

Springfield at Rochester, ppd

---

NLL

Vancouver 8 San Diego 7

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.