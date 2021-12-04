Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 1 San Jose 0
Winnipeg 8 New Jersey 4
Vegas 7 Arizona 1
Seattle 4 Edmonton 3
Calgary 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
---
NBA
Cleveland 116 Washington 101
Miami 113 Indiana 104
Philadelphia 98 Atlanta 96
Brooklyn 110 Minnesota 105
Houston 118 Orlando 116
New Orleans 107 Dallas 91
Utah 137 Boston 130
L.A. Clippers 119 L.A. Lakers 115
Golden State 118 Phoenix 96
---
AHL
Laval 4, Texas 3 (OT)
Milwaukee 4, Cleveland 1
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1
Charlotte 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Tucson 4, Colorado 1
Stockton 4, San Diego 1
Henderson at Bakersfield, ppd.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, ppd.
Springfield at Rochester, ppd
---
NLL
Vancouver 8 San Diego 7
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2021.
