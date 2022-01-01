Friday's Scores

NHL

New Jersey 6 Edmonton 5 (overtime)

Vegas 3 Anaheim 1

N.Y. Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 3 (shootout)

Washington 3 Detroit 1

---

AHL

Colorado 3 Iowa 2

Providence 4 Hartford 0

San Jose 4 Stockton 0

Lehigh Valley 6 Utica 5

Grand Rapids 5 Milwaukee 4

Henderson 4 Ontario 1

---

NBA

Toronto 116 L.A. Clippers 108

Boston 123 Phoenix 108

Chicago 108 Indiana 106

Dallas 112 Sacramento 96

Miami 120 Houston 110

Atlanta 121 Cleveland 118

Oklahoma City 95 New York 80

Memphis 118 San Antonio 105

Utah 120 Minnesota 108

L.A. Lakers 139 Portland 106

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

