Friday's Scores
NHL
New Jersey 6 Edmonton 5 (overtime)
Vegas 3 Anaheim 1
N.Y. Rangers 4 Tampa Bay 3 (shootout)
Washington 3 Detroit 1
---
AHL
Colorado 3 Iowa 2
Providence 4 Hartford 0
San Jose 4 Stockton 0
Lehigh Valley 6 Utica 5
Grand Rapids 5 Milwaukee 4
Henderson 4 Ontario 1
---
NBA
Toronto 116 L.A. Clippers 108
Boston 123 Phoenix 108
Chicago 108 Indiana 106
Dallas 112 Sacramento 96
Miami 120 Houston 110
Atlanta 121 Cleveland 118
Oklahoma City 95 New York 80
Memphis 118 San Antonio 105
Utah 120 Minnesota 108
L.A. Lakers 139 Portland 106
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2021.
