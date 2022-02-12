Friday's Games
NHL
Dallas 4, Winnipeg 3
Edmonton 1, N.Y. Islanders 1
Tampa Bay 4, Arizona 3
Seattle 4, Anaheim 3
---
AHL
Abbotsford 8, Manitoba 2
Ontario at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Laval 2, Syracuse 1
Belleville 2, WB/Scranton 1
Bridgeport 4, Charlotte 3
Utica 7, Cleveland 5
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Hershey 3
Providence 3, Rochester 2 SO
Rockford 5, Chicago 4
Iowa 6, Grand Rapids 1
Milwaukee 4, Texas 2
Tucson 3 Colorado 1
Bakersfield 3, Henderson 2
San Diego 4, San Jose 2
---
NBA
Charlotte 141, Detroit 119
Cleveland 120, Indiana 113
Philadelphia 100, Oklahoma City 87
Boston 108, Denver 102
San Antonio 136, Atlanta 121
Chicago 134, Minnesota 122
Utah 114, Orlando 99
---
NLL
Calgary 9, Colorado 7
Vancouver 13, Saskatchewan 7
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
