Friday's Games

NHL

Boston 1 N.Y. Rangers 0

St. Louis 4 Arizona 1

---

AHL

Laval 5 Belleville 1

---

NBA

Charlotte 120 Minnesota 114

New York 109 Washington 91

San Antonio 125 Atlanta 114

Dallas 143 New Orleans 130

L.A. Clippers 125 Chicago 106

Detroit 108 Boston 102

Denver 97 Oklahoma City 95

Utah 129 Milwaukee 115

Orlando 123 Sacramento 112

Portland 129 Cleveland 110

L.A. Lakers 115 Memphis 105

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you