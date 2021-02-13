Friday's Games
NHL
Boston 1 N.Y. Rangers 0
St. Louis 4 Arizona 1
---
AHL
Laval 5 Belleville 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 120 Minnesota 114
New York 109 Washington 91
San Antonio 125 Atlanta 114
Dallas 143 New Orleans 130
L.A. Clippers 125 Chicago 106
Detroit 108 Boston 102
Denver 97 Oklahoma City 95
Utah 129 Milwaukee 115
Orlando 123 Sacramento 112
Portland 129 Cleveland 110
L.A. Lakers 115 Memphis 105
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.