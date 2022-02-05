Friday's Scoreboard

AHL

Hershey 4, Cleveland 1

Utica 3, Laval 2

Ontario 5, Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4, at Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3

Charlotte 5, Rochester 2

Springfield 3, Hartford 2

Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 1

Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Iowa 2

Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1

Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1

San Diego 5, Tucson 3

---

NBA

Boston 102, Detroit 93

Chicago 122, Indiana 115

Cleveland 102, Charlotte101

Toronto 125, Atlanta 114

San Antonio 131, Houston 106

Utah 125, Brooklyn 102

New Orleans 113, Denver 105

Oklahoma City 96, Portland 93

Dallas 107, Philadelphia 98

---

NLL

Halifax, 13, New York 10

Georgia 14, Albany 13

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

