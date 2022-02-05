Friday's Scoreboard
AHL
Hershey 4, Cleveland 1
Utica 3, Laval 2
Ontario 5, Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 4, at Belleville 2
WB/Scranton 4, Bridgeport 3
Charlotte 5, Rochester 2
Springfield 3, Hartford 2
Lehigh Valley 5, Providence 1
Chicago 1, Milwaukee 0
Rockford 4, Iowa 2
Bakersfield 4, Colorado 1
Stockton 2, Abbotsford 1
San Diego 5, Tucson 3
---
NBA
Boston 102, Detroit 93
Chicago 122, Indiana 115
Cleveland 102, Charlotte101
Toronto 125, Atlanta 114
San Antonio 131, Houston 106
Utah 125, Brooklyn 102
New Orleans 113, Denver 105
Oklahoma City 96, Portland 93
Dallas 107, Philadelphia 98
---
NLL
Halifax, 13, New York 10
Georgia 14, Albany 13
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2022.
