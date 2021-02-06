Friday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 1

Florida 2 Nashville 1

Boston 2 Philadelphia 1

Vegas 5 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 5 Anaheim 4 (SO)

---

NBA

Toronto 123 Brooklyn 117

Orlando 123 Chicago 119

New Orleans 114 Indiana 113

Milwaukee 123 Cleveland 105

Minnesota 106 Oklahoma City 103

Miami 122 Washington 95

Utah 138 Charlotte 121

Phoenix 109 Detroit 92

Boston 119 L.A. Clippers 115

---

