Friday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Detroit 1
Florida 2 Nashville 1
Boston 2 Philadelphia 1
Vegas 5 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 5 Anaheim 4 (SO)
---
NBA
Toronto 123 Brooklyn 117
Orlando 123 Chicago 119
New Orleans 114 Indiana 113
Milwaukee 123 Cleveland 105
Minnesota 106 Oklahoma City 103
Miami 122 Washington 95
Utah 138 Charlotte 121
Phoenix 109 Detroit 92
Boston 119 L.A. Clippers 115
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on February 5 2021.
