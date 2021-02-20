Friday's Games
NHL
Carolina 5 Chicago 3
Florida 7 Detroit 2
Edmonton 2 Calgary 1
Winnipeg 2 Vancouver 0
---
AHL
Providence 1 Bridgeport 0
Manitoba 2 Toronto 1
Laval 5 Belleville 2
Bakersfield 5 San Diego 1
Colorado 4 Ontario 2
San Jose at Tucson -- postponed
Henderson at Stockton -- postponed
---
NBA
Denver 120 Cleveland 103
Orlando 124 Golden State 120
Boston 121 Atlanta 109
Philadelphia 112 Chicago 105
Phoenix 132 New Orleans 114
Milwaukee 98 Oklahoma City 85
Memphis 109 Detroit 95
Toronto 86 Minnesota 81
L.A. Clippers 116 Utah 112
Denver at Charlotte -- postponed
Dallas at Houston -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.
