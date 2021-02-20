Friday's Games

NHL

Carolina 5 Chicago 3

Florida 7 Detroit 2

Edmonton 2 Calgary 1

Winnipeg 2 Vancouver 0

---

AHL

Providence 1 Bridgeport 0

Manitoba 2 Toronto 1

Laval 5 Belleville 2

Bakersfield 5 San Diego 1

Colorado 4 Ontario 2

San Jose at Tucson -- postponed

Henderson at Stockton -- postponed

---

NBA

Denver 120 Cleveland 103

Orlando 124 Golden State 120

Boston 121 Atlanta 109

Philadelphia 112 Chicago 105

Phoenix 132 New Orleans 114

Milwaukee 98 Oklahoma City 85

Memphis 109 Detroit 95

Toronto 86 Minnesota 81

L.A. Clippers 116 Utah 112

Denver at Charlotte -- postponed

Dallas at Houston -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

