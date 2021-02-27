Friday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 6 Boston 2
Minnesota 3 Los Angeles 1
Colorado 3 Arizona 2
---
AHL
Stockton 8 Toronto 1
WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 2
Grand Rapids 4 Chicago 1
Hershey 6 Binghamton 3
Laval 4 Manitoba 3
Utica 7 Rochester 2
Iowa 5 Texas 3
Henderson 3 San Diego 2
Tucson 4 Colorado 3
---
NBA
Toronto 122 Houston 111
Boston 118 Indiana 112
Phoenix 106 Chicago 97
Oklahoma City 118 Atlanta 109
L.A. Clippers 119 Memphis 99
Miami 124 Utah 116
Sacramento 110 Detroit 107
L.A. Lakers 102 Portland 93
Golden State 130 Charlotte 121
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.
